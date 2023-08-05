Nice Saturday before chances of rain increase for Sunday, Monday

Most folks for Saturday should have a relatively quiet day with near-normal temperatures. The farther you live south, the more clouds you may see with very small chances of rain. Highs will be near 80, though it may be a little cooler near the lake.

Tonight also looks like a quiet night with lows in the mid-60s.

The forecast for Sunday, Sunday night into Monday is going to depend on the exact track of a low pressure moving through. If it tracks a little farther north, our chances of rain will be increasing Sunday afternoon, especially Sunday night into Monday. If it tracks farther north, we may have a chance of some stronger storms and possibly some heavy downpours. The temperatures on Sunday will also depend on the exact track of this system, though with the clouds, upper 70s look to be in order.

Either way you cut it, a little less humid air is on the way for part of the upcoming work week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.



TODAY: Partly cloudy at times with a slight chance of rain south.High: 80, though a bit cooler lakeside.

Wind: E 6-12 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 64.

Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or t'storm.

High: 77.

Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

SUN NITE: Scattered showers and t'storms possible. A locally heavy downpour is possible.

Low: 65.

Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Quite breezy with another chance of a shower or storm with some breaks of sun. A locally heavy downpour is possible.

High: 76.

Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 83.

WEDS: A chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 80.

