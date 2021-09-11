Near record high heat Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A strong southwest breeze and sunshine heats us up quickly today.

Temperatures should reach near record levels around 90 degrees by this afternoon.

A cold front is on the way tonight and brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

A few showers remain possible on Sunday, along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Highs Sunday will range from the middle 70s lakeside to the middle 80s well inland and southwest of Milwaukee. Temperatures stay well above average much of next week with several chance for more showers and storms.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Hot

High: 91

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. Showers/Storms

Low: 67

Wind: SW to NE 10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 77

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75