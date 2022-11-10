Near a record high today before temperatures plummet into the weekend

We are in store for some big changes today. We are in the warm sector of a big storm system, which will bring strong southerly winds and warm temperatures across southeast Wisconsin. Winds will be 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. High temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon and get close to the record of 74° in Milwaukee.

The cold front of this storm will be off to the west in the morning and work its way east throughout the day, eventually arriving in our area by the late afternoon/evening. We could see some strong winds along this front, otherwise expect showers and thunderstorms and a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning, before only recovering slightly by midday into the low 40s.

Cold temperatures stick around for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. We'll have a chance for a few light showers Saturday, with no accumulation expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers & t-storms late. Windy

High: 73

Wind: SSE 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & iso. t-storms. Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: SW/NW 15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 43

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Breezy

High; 38

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 37

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 39