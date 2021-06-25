Muggy weather Friday with more rain

MILWAUKEE — There is a very muggy feel outside this morning along with some light fog and scattered showers.

On and off showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Even with cloudy skies, highs should reach near 80 degrees by this afternoon.

We stay muggy tonight with more showers and storms possible, especially after midnight.

Another soggy day is on the way for Saturday.

Rain and storms are likely through the day and into Saturday night. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning.

Total 3-day rain by Sunday could be in the 2 to 3 inch range for most of southeast Wisconsin, with locally higher amounts possible. Active weather continues next week.

More showers and storm on the way today and right into the weekend. We're forecasting some impressive rain totals

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Muggy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms

High: 80

Wind: S to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Muggy with Fog. Scattered Showers and T-Storms

Low: 67

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Muggy with Rain/T-Storms Likely. Total Additional Rain Next Couple Days: 1-2", locally higher

High: 78

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 80

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 81