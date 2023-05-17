Much cooler Wednesday after Pneumonia front passes through

The Pneumonia front has swept through the area & taken temperatures down into the upper 30s & lower 40s as expected. High pressure will keep sunshine overhead today as highs top out in the mid-50s along the lakeshore. The Easterly wind will keep things cooler in Milwaukee, but highs may reach into the mid 60s farther inland. Outside of a few clouds tonight, lows are expected to drop back into the 40s.

A more Southerly wind takes hold tomorrow - allowing highs back into the 60s & 70s. A cold front will drop through the area Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Some light rain/drizzle may hold on into early Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Sunshine is back for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.



WEDNESDAY: Sunny & CoolerHigh: 55 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 43 Lake 39 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny; Chance Overnight Showers/Storms

High: 66

FRIDAY: Chance Early Showers; Then Partly Cloudy

High: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.