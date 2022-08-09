Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures on Tuesday

Time to open up the windows with the arrival of cooler and comfortable air. Temperatures this morning dipped into the 50s across most of southeast Wisconsin and highs today will only be in the middle 70s. A big drop in humidity adds to the comfort. We'll be briefly warmer again on Wednesday, then back to the comfort on Thursday and Friday.

High pressure and sunshine can be expected over the next several days. There is a tiny chance for a shower tomorrow night, but the rest of the week looks dry until the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 75

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool

Low: 61 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers At Night

High: 84

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 82