Mostly sunny, hot, and humid Wednesday with possible storms this evening

We've got a split rain chance for southern Wisconsin today -- showers grazing the State Line and an approaching cold front from the North. Both areas of rainfall won't lead to widespread rainfall, but enough to call for a chance!

Ongoing showers/storms on the Plains will continue to push East this morning. The bulk of this activity targets central/southern Illinois and Indiana. There is a chance a few showers may reach Northern Illinois & graze the state line this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a weak cold front will slowly meander southward across Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in the North Woods & move into Green Bay/the Fox Valley. Some of these storms may be strong at first, but by the time they reach southern Wisconsin late this evening/overnight, they'll be weakening.

Sunshine returns for Thursday - with highs returning into the lower 80s.

The best chance for widespread rain is on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll into the area. Some could be on the stronger side. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor the severe threat.

Rain moves out by the weekend - leading to sunshine and highs in the 80s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid.Chance Late Showers/Storms

High: 86

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

