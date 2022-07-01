Watch Now
Mostly sunny and comfortable following morning showers

We're dodging hit and miss showers through the morning commute, and then the rest of the day should be dry. Sunshine should break out again by this afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the 70s to around 80. A quiet night is on tap tonight with lows around 60s.
The overall forecast for the holiday weekend is still looking pretty good but becoming a bit unsettled. We'll now put a slight chance for storms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but most of the time will be sunny and warm. A better chance for storms, unfortunately, arrives Monday, the 4th of July.

TODAY: Sct'd Early Morning Showers/Storms. Bec. Mostly Sunny and comfortable
High: 78
Wind: W to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 63
Wind: Variable 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 83

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 83

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
 High: 83

