Mostly cloudy Friday with some lingering flurries

Lake effect snow showers continue Friday morning, largely impacting lakeshore areas, where an additional 1-2" of snow will be possible. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute, snow is making roads slippery, and visibility will be deduced in areas seeing lake effect snow. Lake-effect winds down by mid-day, but flurries remain possible area wide, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High today will be in the mid to upper 20s. Friday night skies will start to clear with chilly lows in the teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. It will feel cooler due to gusty winds; expect gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Sunday is mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. There is a slight chance for a few flurries Sunday night

Monday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday there is a slight chance for light snow, however the models are not in good agreement regarding the timing, check back over the weekend for an update.

TODAY: Morning lake effect, mid-day flurries, mostly cloudy

High: 26

Wind: N/W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 13

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy

High: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

High: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 36

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance snow

High: 38