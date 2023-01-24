Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Mostly cloudy and quiet Tuesday ahead of snow on Wednesday

Highs will climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon
Weaker winds Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20s this evening.
and last updated 2023-01-24 06:30:57-05

Weaker winds Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20s this evening.

We'll be on the northern edge of a winter storm Wednesday. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area, mainly after 8 a.m. Light snow will continue through the day and overnight, with at least 1" of snow likely for southeastern Wisconsin. Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties.

Winds will also pick up with this storm, with northeasterly winds of 5-15 mph, and gusts near 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

A few snow showers will continue Thursday, will less than 1/2" of new snow expected. Highs will be near 30°.

Light snow showers continue as a clipper swings through Friday afternoon, bringing up to 1/2" of snow. Highs stay near 30°.

This weekend a winter storm will develop over us as it works its way east. We'll likely see additional accumulating snow Saturday evening into Sunday and colder temperatures. Highs fall into the low to mid-20s, with lows in the teens and potentially single digits

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 36°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 28°
Wind: S/NE 5-10 mph mph

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. Breezy
Accum: 1-2"
High: 35°
Wind: NE 5-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy
Accum: <1/2"
High: 31°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Light snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Breezy
Accum: <1/2"
High: 34°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Snow likely late
High: 26°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.