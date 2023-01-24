Mostly cloudy and quiet Tuesday ahead of snow on Wednesday

Weaker winds Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20s this evening.

We'll be on the northern edge of a winter storm Wednesday. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area, mainly after 8 a.m. Light snow will continue through the day and overnight, with at least 1" of snow likely for southeastern Wisconsin. Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties.

Winds will also pick up with this storm, with northeasterly winds of 5-15 mph, and gusts near 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

A few snow showers will continue Thursday, will less than 1/2" of new snow expected. Highs will be near 30°.

Light snow showers continue as a clipper swings through Friday afternoon, bringing up to 1/2" of snow. Highs stay near 30°.

This weekend a winter storm will develop over us as it works its way east. We'll likely see additional accumulating snow Saturday evening into Sunday and colder temperatures. Highs fall into the low to mid-20s, with lows in the teens and potentially single digits

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 36°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 28°

Wind: S/NE 5-10 mph mph

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. Breezy

Accum: 1-2"

High: 35°

Wind: NE 5-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Accum: <1/2"

High: 31°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Light snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Breezy

Accum: <1/2"

High: 34°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Snow likely late

High: 26°