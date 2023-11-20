Mostly cloudy and chilly, rain moves in tonight

Clouds have thickened up and we may see a few sprinkles later this afternoon. Rain is likely later this evening and will continue through midday tomorrow. Around a half an inch of rain is possible with higher amounts towards the state line. Some snow may mix in northwest of Milwaukee but little or no accumulation is expected.

Travel should be smooth sailing on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. It's also not looking as cold for Thanksgiving as previous forecasts with sunshine and 40s now expected.



TODAY: Cloudy with Ch. Sprinkles Late High: 48

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Breezy with Rain Likely

Low: 40

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Rain Early with maybe Mix Northwest. Around 0.50" Total Rain

High: 44

WEDS: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies and Cool

High: 40

