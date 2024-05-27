Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday; scattered afternoon and evening rain, storms

The National Weather Service will be investigating storm damage in Rock/Jefferson counties today after reports of a tornado.

Overnight lows have dropped into the lower and mid 50s across southeastern Wisconsin.

Clouds remain overhead today as NW winds pick up. Scattered showers and a few storms roll in this afternoon and evening.

Rain will pop-up randomly across the area - supported by an upper-level surge of energy.

While severe weather is not expected, some storms may be capable of producing some hail. Highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain dwindles overnight and we'll look for another chance on Tuesday. Rain remains scattered in nature.

Highs remain near 70 degrees. Sunshine is back for the mid/late-week period. Highs will trend cooler - in the 60s.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; Scattered Afternoon/Evening Rain/Storms

High: 70

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 54

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake, 67 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake, 68 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68

