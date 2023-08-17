Morning showers clear out leaving sunny but breezy conditions, air quality alert in effect

**A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Walworth County until 6 a.m.**

**An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Wisconsin effective 6 a.m. Thursday - 6 a.m. Monday.**

NW winds carry wildfire smoke into Wisconsin - leading to decreasing air quality.

Smoke concentrations will be highest in Western Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday. While smoke may not be too concentrated in SE WI, ozone may develop over the weekend - especially in the vicinity of a lake breeze.

Air quality may drop into the Unhealthy or Unhealthy for Sensitive groups category.

A line of showers/storms is quickly advancing through Wisconsin this morning. While severe weather isn't expected, winds have picked up ahead of the rain & may gust upwards of 30-40 mph at times. Showers reach Milwaukee between 5-7 a.m. and clear the area around 9 a.m.

Sunshine is expected this afternoon along with a spotty sprinkle or two. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s under breezy NW winds.

A clear sky overnight will allow lows to drop into the 50s, so leave the windows open!

A dominant zone of high-pressure moves into the nation's mid-section this weekend and stalls through the middle of next week. This will lead to an overall dry & warm pattern in southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb through the 80s and into the 90s by Sunday. Heat index values could reach into the mid 90s.

Exact details on temperatures next week are unclear, but warmer than average temperatures are still expected .



THURSDAY: Chance Morning Showers/Storm; Becoming Mostly Sunny/WindyHigh: 78

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Clear, Cool & Breezy

Low: 58

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 85

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

Heat Index: 95

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 87

