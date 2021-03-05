Beautiful weather continues into the weekend

The weekend is here and after another beautiful week, the nice weather continues into the weekend. Tonight is clear and frosty with lows in the 20s in Milwaukee to teens inland, and with a light breeze and a lot of sun, we rapidly warm into the low 40s by noon. A light NE breeze develops in the afternoon and the lakefront cools into the 30s.
A SE wind develops on Sunday and inland areas will get close to 50 while the lakefront struggles to stay in the 40s in the afternoon. The sunshine continues into Monday, and the lake breeze is shut off thanks to a SW breeze. That means everyone warms into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday is sunny and windy with a high of 60. That is late April weather. Rain showers develop Tuesday night and rain is likely on Wednesday. Despite the dreary weather, SW winds gusting to 30 mph will warm us up to 60 once again. Thursday morning has a few showers with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty
Low 26 Lakefront...18 inland
Wind: Light
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
High: 41
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 47...cooler at lake
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
High: 57
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm
High: 60
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy, rainy and warm
High: 60
Wind: SW 15-30 mph