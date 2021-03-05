Beautiful weather continues into the weekend

The weekend is here and after another beautiful week, the nice weather continues into the weekend. Tonight is clear and frosty with lows in the 20s in Milwaukee to teens inland, and with a light breeze and a lot of sun, we rapidly warm into the low 40s by noon. A light NE breeze develops in the afternoon and the lakefront cools into the 30s.

A SE wind develops on Sunday and inland areas will get close to 50 while the lakefront struggles to stay in the 40s in the afternoon. The sunshine continues into Monday, and the lake breeze is shut off thanks to a SW breeze. That means everyone warms into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday is sunny and windy with a high of 60. That is late April weather. Rain showers develop Tuesday night and rain is likely on Wednesday. Despite the dreary weather, SW winds gusting to 30 mph will warm us up to 60 once again. Thursday morning has a few showers with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty

Low 26 Lakefront...18 inland

Wind: Light

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 41

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 47...cooler at lake

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

High: 57

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm

High: 60

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy, rainy and warm

High: 60

Wind: SW 15-30 mph