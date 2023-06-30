Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

More scattered storms expected Friday as air quality continues to improve

The Air Quality Advisory is expected to expire at noon on Friday.
Smoke will gradually filter out later this afternoon and evening - leading to noticeable improvements in air quality.
and last updated 2023-06-30 06:16:22-04

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through Noon today. Smoke will gradually filter out later this afternoon and evening - leading to noticeable improvements in air quality. Meantime, the focus of scattered showers and storms has stayed South of Wisconsin.

Ongoing storms over the central Plains will drift farther East & a few may clip southern WI this afternoon. A slim chance for a few showers or a storm covers this potential today. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees area-wide. Humidity will be a bit lower than yesterday, but dew points will still hover in the lower 60s from Milwaukee to the State Line. Drier conditions are more likely farther North.

A few more impulses of showers/storms are possible early Saturday morning and again during the late afternoon period. After a rain chance early Sunday, the forecast dries out just in time for the 3rd & 4th of July. Sunshine is expected on both days with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Warm & Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower/StormHigh: 88 Lake 91 Inland
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 68        
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 80

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High:  83

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 88

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.