More record-breaking heat lined up for Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Most summer heatwaves in the Midwest we say, "it's not necessarily the heat but the humidity."

That is certainly not the case this time around. It's been a dry heat, which has made the 90s feel a little more tolerable. The humidity increases slightly today, but still not bad at all. The dry air will help temperatures quickly rise to the middle 90s by this afternoon.

We'll likely break another daily record high. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit your activity outside, and absolutely never leave children and pets in unattended cars.

The dry weather and heat continue Sunday, but we'll start seeing more clouds by Sunday afternoon. Starting Monday, we'll have a chance for scattered thunderstorm each day next week.

The best chances for needed rain lands on Tuesday and Wednesday. With more clouds and scattered storms, temperatures should retreat to the 80s.