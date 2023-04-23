More rain, sleet, snow possible Sunday

Rain, sleet, snow, and graupel showers continue Sunday, but will be spottier than Saturday. A quick accumulation is possible following a steadier shower, but temperatures will be too warm to support anything long-term. Highs climb into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Showers wrap up Sunday night with lows falling to near 30° by Monday morning. Clouds continue to move in Monday with a few rain showers possible by the evening. High temperatures peak near 50°.

Spotty wintry mix showers return for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

High pressure builds in Wednesday and brings quieter weather, with cooler than average temperatures, for the rest of the week. Highs stay near 50°.



SUNDAY: Sct. wintry mixHigh: 46°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds

Low: 34° lakefront...29° inland

Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. rain late

High: 50°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Iso. wintry mix

High: 48°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 48°

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 50°

