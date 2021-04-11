More rain showers Sunday, highs in low 50s

Showers will continue Sunday as this storm slowly moves to the north. So far, we've picked up 0.50-0.75" of rain across the area and should see another 0.10-0.25" more. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Sunday afternoon.
Isolated showers will continue Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees. With some unstable air in place, we'll have a chance for more showers Tuesday and then by the end of the week. Temperatures will be near average and near 50 degrees for afternoon highs and upper 30s for morning lows.
SUNDAY: Showers
High: 53
Wind: E 5 mph
TONIGHT: Iso. showers
Low: 43
Wind: W 5 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Breezy
High: 60
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Breezy
High: 53
Wind: W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 50
Wind: N 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 50