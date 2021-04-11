More rain showers Sunday, highs in low 50s

Watch
2021-04-11

Showers will continue Sunday as this storm slowly moves to the north. So far, we've picked up 0.50-0.75" of rain across the area and should see another 0.10-0.25" more. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Isolated showers will continue Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees. With some unstable air in place, we'll have a chance for more showers Tuesday and then by the end of the week. Temperatures will be near average and near 50 degrees for afternoon highs and upper 30s for morning lows.

SUNDAY: Showers
High: 53
Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. showers
Low: 43
Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Breezy
High: 60
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Breezy
High: 53
Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 50
Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 50

