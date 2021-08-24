Watch
More heat and humidity on the way, temperatures will reach upper 80s

It's going to be another hot and humid day, but this time we have a chance of scattered showers rolling through the area in the evening.
Uncomfortable humidity has taken over once again and will be with us for the rest of the week. Temperatures are also on the rise with highs near 90 degrees today. The heat and humidity aid the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. The storms should be scattered and not a guarantee. Don't cancel outdoor plans but stay updated with the forecast and radar.

Tomorrow will be even warmer and more humid. High temperatures should reach the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel more like 100. There will be chances for storms each day the rest of the week. The best chances appear to be Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 88
Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. T-Storms
Low: 74
Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 86

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 88

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and humid
High: 91

