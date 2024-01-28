Watch Now
More fog & drizzle early Sunday; Some sunshine possible Monday

After an extended period of fog & cloud-cover, some drier air may break up the dreariness this week. Some sunshine is possible Monday & again mid-week.
Patchy dense fog is back in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Clouds should break up a bit this week - allowing in some sunshine.
and last updated 2024-01-28 08:00:15-05

Patchy fog & drizzle continues early Sunday morning across SE Wisconsin. Visibility readings have been lower closer to the lakefront. As winds pick up later today, fog & drizzle may begin to mix out. A mostly cloudy sky is expected with highs in the upper 30s.

A bit more wind & some clearing will make for a cooler night - lows drop into the upper 20s first thing Monday morning. Watch for slick/slippery spots as melting snow may refreeze.

Cloud cover persists into Monday - although a few breaks for sunshine are possible.

A band of wintry mix moves in late Monday evening and early Tuesday. Rain/snow is possible through Tuesday morning. Freezing rain is a possibility.
Cloudy skies remain through the end of the week with highs staying well above-average. Afternoon temps will top out in the mid 30s - lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Early Fog/Drizzle; CloudyHigh: 38
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 28
Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 40

TUESDAY:  Chance Rain/Mix Early; Mostly Cloudy
High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 43

Report a typo

