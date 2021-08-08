More flooding, possible severe thunderstorm Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain Saturday night has caused localized flooding across southeast Wisconsin.

Some areas picked up 3-5" of rain with this last round, mainly in Ozaukee and Washington counties.

We'll see a lull in the rainfall Sunday morning, but isolated showers will continue throughout the day.

With some clearing in the afternoon and high humidity, we'll have another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, a few of which could be severe. Wind gusts 60+ mph are most likely as well as torrential downpours.

There is a slight chance we could see a couple tornadoes, but as of now the best chance will stay to our west.

Additional rainfall will be 0.25-0.50", but another 1-1.5" is not out of the question for areas impacted by strong thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: Isolated daytime showers. Partly sunny. Evening thunderstorms

High: 87

Wind: SS 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms earlyLow: 70

Wind: SW 10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Iso. t-storms

High: 82

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. Thunderstorms late

High: 90

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 88

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humid

High: 91