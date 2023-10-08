More clouds and a few sprinkles

Cloud cover has blanketed southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. This has kept widespread frost from developing. That said, lows have still fallen into the 30s & 40s across much of the area. Cloud cover remains overhead today. There is a chance for a few sprinkles throughout the day, but dry air will keep the bulk of the rain away. Highs will only top out in the mid 50s.

Skies clear out overnight and winds will calm. Lows dip to near 40 in Milwaukee and the mid 30s farther inland. This will lead to a better chance for frost development across the area. This is more likely away from Lake Michigan and in low-lying areas. Sunshine is back by Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

Another chance of frost is back Tuesday morning before a warming trend starts Tuesday/Wednesday afternoons. Highs will jump back towards 60-degrees.

An approaching low-pressure system sends a slight chance for afternoon showers on Wednesday. Rain becomes more widespread by Thursday & Friday.



SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Spotty ShowersHigh: 55

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Patchy Frost

Low: 40 lake, 34 inland

Wind: NW 10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers

High: 60

THURSDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 58

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.