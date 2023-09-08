Misty Friday morning ahead of sunny, beautiful weekend

Clouds remain over southern Wisconsin early Friday as stubborn moisture persists. Cooler air rushing over the warmer lake water has resulted in a bit of mist/drizzle. Some of this wet weather may roll a bit farther inland but should remain limited in coverage. Cloud cover begins to erode from West to East today as highs top out near 70-degrees.

Northerly winds & a clearing sky will allow lows to drop into the upper 40s - mid 50s tonight.

Sunshine & pleasant conditions are expected over the weekend. The next frontal system arrives in Wisconsin early on Sunday. While rain is possible early in the day farther NW of our region, the better chance of wet weather moves in overnight and into Monday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Rain persists near the State Line into Tuesday as the frontal system moves out.

Highs remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s into next week.



FRIDAY: AM lake-effect drizzle; Decreasing cloudsHigh: 70

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 57 Lake 47 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 71 Lake 75 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; PM Chance Rain

High: 75

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 70

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.