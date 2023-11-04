Mild Weekend; Some rain & wind arrive Monday

NW winds have brought slightly cooler air into SE Wisconsin early Saturday. Overnight lows have dipped into the lower 40s at the lakefront & the mid/upper 30s farther inland.

A mix of sun & clouds is expected today as highs climb back to near & just above 50-degrees. A carbon copy forecast is likely on Sunday. However, highs may be a touch warmer.

An approaching low-pressure system ramps up winds late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers move into Wisconsin during this time-frame. Early showers give way to cloud breaks on Monday as highs soar into the lower and mid 60s!

Temperatures return to average by the middle of next week.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 53

Wind N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: NW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Chance Late Rain

High: 56

MONDAY: Early Showers; Partly Cloudy & Windy

High: 64

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers

High: 53

