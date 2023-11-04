Mild Weekend; Some rain & wind arrive Monday

NW winds have brought slightly cooler air into SE Wisconsin early Saturday. Overnight lows have dipped into the lower 40s at the lakefront & the mid/upper 30s farther inland.
A mix of sun & clouds is expected today as highs climb back to near & just above 50-degrees. A carbon copy forecast is likely on Sunday. However, highs may be a touch warmer.
An approaching low-pressure system ramps up winds late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers move into Wisconsin during this time-frame. Early showers give way to cloud breaks on Monday as highs soar into the lower and mid 60s!
Temperatures return to average by the middle of next week.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 53
Wind N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 37
Wind: NW 5 mph
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Chance Late Rain
High: 56
MONDAY: Early Showers; Partly Cloudy & Windy
High: 64
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 51
WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers
High: 53
