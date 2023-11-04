Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Mild Weekend; Some rain & wind arrive Monday

Highs reach back into the 50s Saturday & Sunday. The start of the work week features gusty winds, the 60s & a little bit of some rain.
After a mild weekend, it turns warm by Monday! But the wind will also bring some rain.
and last updated 2023-11-04 08:31:59-04

NW winds have brought slightly cooler air into SE Wisconsin early Saturday. Overnight lows have dipped into the lower 40s at the lakefront & the mid/upper 30s farther inland.
A mix of sun & clouds is expected today as highs climb back to near & just above 50-degrees. A carbon copy forecast is likely on Sunday. However, highs may be a touch warmer.

An approaching low-pressure system ramps up winds late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers move into Wisconsin during this time-frame. Early showers give way to cloud breaks on Monday as highs soar into the lower and mid 60s!

Temperatures return to average by the middle of next week.

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy            High: 53
            Wind N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Partly Cloudy
            Low: 37
            Wind: NW 5 mph

SUNDAY:    Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Chance Late Rain
            High: 56

MONDAY:    Early Showers; Partly Cloudy & Windy
            High: 64

TUESDAY:    Partly Cloudy
            High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers
            High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.