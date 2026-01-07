Although the showers have stopped, the ground is still soaked from melted snow and yesterday’s rainfall. Overnight lows have fallen into the lower to mid-30s. Patchy fog has been observed across portions of southern Wisconsin. While not a widespread concern, a few slick spots are possible where temperatures hover near freezing (far inland) and where fog becomes dense.

Watch: When the next chance of rain and snow arrives

Mild Wednesday; watching for weekend rain, snow

Cloud cover remains overhead this morning but may break just enough this afternoon to allow some sunshine. Highs will climb to near 40 degrees. Lows will drop into the mid-30s tonight.

Thursday will start off with increasing clouds ahead of the next chance of rain. Widespread showers will begin Thursday afternoon or evening and continue overnight. A half-inch to 1 inch of rain is possible.

After a lull in precipitation on Friday, the next round of rain and snow will move in on Saturday. While there are still some questions about the track and precipitation type, it is looking more likely for some light accumulating snow — especially northwest of Milwaukee. Stay tuned for updates.

WEDNESDAY: Early Patchy Fog; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: W to S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Mild with PM Rain

High: 51

FRIDAY: Early Rain; Then Patchy Drizzle & Cloudy

High: 43

SATURDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix

High: 36

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Flurry; Partly Cloudy

High: 28

