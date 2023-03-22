Mild weather continues Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees

The mild weather continues today with highs nearing 50 degrees. Southerly winds have introduced a bit more moisture into Wisconsin, but the bulk of rainfall will remain North.

As low pressure makes its way through the state, there is a small chance for a few sprinkles today.

Winds switch from southerly to northerly overnight as a frontal boundary passes by. An area of showers/wintry mix is expected to develop late tonight into Thursday morning. Rainfall is more likely near the IL/WI State Line. There is a better chance for light snow/mix farther NW of Milwaukee. Some light accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out - especially towards central Wisconsin. Overall, the passing rain & light snow will have minimal impacts on roads tonight into tomorrow morning.

Precip ends by midday Thursday. Highs will be a bit cooler - only reaching into the lower 40s both Thursday & Friday.

Another round of wintry weather is possible late Friday night into Saturday. Long-range computer models show an area of low-pressure passing through northern Indiana and southern Michigan. This keeps southern Wisconsin on the northern end of the system. As a result, snow chances remain in the forecast. Exact timing and totals of the snowfall remain unclear, but those with travel plans across SE Wisconsin should continue to monitor the forecast for changes.

Highs remain in the lower 40s heading into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance Shower

High: 50

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Light Snow Mix

Little to No Accumulation

Low: 35

Wind: S/N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Early Rain/Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 40

SATURDAY: Chance Snow/Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

