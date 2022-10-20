Mild Thursday; breezy and warmer weekend on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend! It's a major shift from the cool stretch over SE Wisconsin in recent days.

Cloud cover was still draped over Wisconsin early Thursday and will continue into the afternoon. Highs are expected to climb into the lower and mid 50s. Areas which see more sunshine today will be a bit warmer.

SW winds kick in overnight into Friday and begin the warm-up. Overnight lows fall to near 40° at the lakefront and down into the mid 30s farther inland. Sunshine and the breezy wind will allow Friday afternoon temperatures to climb well into the 60s - perhaps even close to 70°. The sunshine and warm weather continues into the weekend with highs nearing or exceeding 70° both Saturday and Sunday.

Low-pressure approaches from the West late Sunday into Monday. Rain chances increase Sunday night and continue into the beginning of next week. Temperatures are expected to drop by Tuesday & Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 54

Wind: NW 5-10

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 40 lakefront... 35 inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 71

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Shower

High: 71

Wind: S 15-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Windy; Chance Showers

High: 68