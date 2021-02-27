A foggy start to Sunday with chance of light precipitation

Tonight clouds will begin to increase as low-pressure approaches from the west. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. As moisture increases, we will see areas of fog developing across the area. Also, there is a chance for spotty light drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight. If the freezing drizzle materializes, it will cause slick spots on the roads. Also, with the available moisture, areas that drop below freezing could see slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Some fog and a few sprinkles area expected to linger Sunday morning, but as winds pick up by late morning and drier air arrives, fog and any precipitation chance dissipates. The rest of the day looks mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will feel cooler due to strong winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Sunday night/Monday morning lows fall into the 20s, and a fast-moving system will move through in the early morning, bringing a chance for a little light snow. Amounts look to be less than 1". Temperatures will be much cooler Monday with highs only topping out in the low 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel like 20s.

The rest of the week will be warmer and dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will be back to near 50-degrees by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Inc. clouds, ch. drizzle/freezing drizzle, areas of fog

Low: 32

Wind: SE/E 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: AM drizzle/AM Fog, then mostly cloudy and windy

High: 47

Wind: Var 10-20 Gusts 40 mph

MONDAY: AM Light snow, then partly cloudy, breezy, cooler

High: 33

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy

High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild

High: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 46

