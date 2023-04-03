Mild temperatures and clouds before showers Monday afternoon

A mild start to the workweek with highs climbing into the mid 50s Monday. Clouds have already moved in ahead of rain showers, arriving after 2 p.m. Showers start off isolated, but become more scattered early tonight, before ending around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Cloudy skies continue Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon, and eventually to near 60° by midnight. Winds will be out of the east 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. There is a chance for thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe on Tuesday evening. Large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the higher threat remains to our southwest. Stay with Storm Team 4 as the storm system develops and we get a better view of what will develop Tuesday afternoon/evening.

A cold front pushes through on Wednesday bringing more showers and a few thunderstorms, as well as dropping temperatures throughout the day, eventually into the 40s by the evening. Winds will be strong and out of the southwest 20-30 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.

Winds remain strong Thursday, with gusts still near 40 mph early, but sunny skies return. Highs climb into the upper 40s. Fairly quiet weather continues into the weekend.



MONDAY: Cloudy. Showers lateHigh: 55°

Wind: S/E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers

Low: 39°

Wind: E 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms late. Possibly severe

High: 56°

Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms midday

High: 60° after midnight...near 50° by the afternoon

Wind: SW 20-30 G45 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 48°

Wind: SW 20-25 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 50°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.