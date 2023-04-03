Mild temperatures and clouds before showers Monday afternoon

A mild start to the workweek with highs climbing into the mid 50s Monday. Clouds have already moved in ahead of rain showers, arriving after 2 p.m. Showers start off isolated, but become more scattered early tonight, before ending around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Cloudy skies continue Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon, and eventually to near 60° by midnight. Winds will be out of the east 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. There is a chance for thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe on Tuesday evening. Large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the higher threat remains to our southwest. Stay with Storm Team 4 as the storm system develops and we get a better view of what will develop Tuesday afternoon/evening.
A cold front pushes through on Wednesday bringing more showers and a few thunderstorms, as well as dropping temperatures throughout the day, eventually into the 40s by the evening. Winds will be strong and out of the southwest 20-30 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.
Winds remain strong Thursday, with gusts still near 40 mph early, but sunny skies return. Highs climb into the upper 40s. Fairly quiet weather continues into the weekend.
MONDAY: Cloudy. Showers lateHigh: 55°
Wind: S/E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Scattered showers
Low: 39°
Wind: E 10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms late. Possibly severe
High: 56°
Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms midday
High: 60° after midnight...near 50° by the afternoon
Wind: SW 20-30 G45 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny
High: 48°
Wind: SW 20-25 G35 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 50°
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.