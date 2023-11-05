Mild Sunday; Windy, Warm & some rain for Monday

Another nice day is in store across SE Wisconsin. The mild weekend trend continues with highs jumping back into the mid and upper 50s.

Now that we've "fallen back", today's a great day to check smoke & carbon monoxide detectors as well as weather radios to see if they need new batteries.

You'll also notice that the sun comes up earlier. Sunday's sunrise will be at 6:31 am, sunset will be at 4:39 pm.

An area of low-pressure moves across far northern Wisconsin tonight. Winds ramp up out of the South. Wind gusts could top 35 mph tonight and Monday morning. A few light showers are possible tonight and into early Monday. Before the cold front arrives, highs could jump into the mid 60s!

Cooler weather moves in for the remainder of the week. Highs return closer to average - in the lower 50s.

Another round of showers is possible on Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks dry.



SUNDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 57

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 50

Wind: S 10-20 G 35 mph

MONDAY: A Few Early Showers; Windy

High: 65

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 52

