Mild start to March with temperatures in the 40s

March starts off on a mild start across SE Wisconsin as highs climb close to 50°! The last of a light snow/rain mix are exiting the area this morning.

A mix of sun & clouds is expected today - with more of the cloud cover confined to central Wisconsin. Highs may only reach into the mid/upper 40s underneath the cloud cover.

Those who see some sunshine and are farther South have a better chance of reaching the upper 40s & lower 50s.

A weak low-pressure system will work through Wisconsin today and could bring a spotty shower or mix late tonight.

A backdoor cold front will force overnight lows to drop near the freezing mark.

Clouds remain overhead on Thursday as highs top out in the upper 30s.

The main forecast concern is the Friday snow system which is set to impact much of the Midwest.

As of Wednesday morning, long-range models still favor a snowfall for the southern Great Lakes - including SE Wisconsin.

However, there still remains some significant differences amongst the models in the track of the heaviest snowfall.

While there is a chance of accumulating across all of SE Wisconsin, the best chances are focused south of Milwaukee and into northern Illinois.

Gusty winds up to 30-40mph are also expected. This, combined with heavy snowfall, could create blizzard-like conditions.

Anyone with travel plans near Milwaukee & South into Chicagoland should continue to monitor the forecast. Changes are still likely.

Once the storm system moves out, conditions improve into the weekend with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance Spotty PM Shower

High: 50

Wind: E to W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: W to N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 37

FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42