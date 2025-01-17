Mild start but cold settles in tonight

It has been a cold first half of January, and it is only going to get colder! One nice and mild day today with high temperatures in the 40s. A pretty strong breeze, with gusts up to 35 mph, from the southwest will make it feel like the 30s.

A low pressure will track across southern Canada bringing a strong cold front through Wisconsin in the evening. There is not a lot of moisture to work with, so we will stay mainly dry with only an isolated sprinkle or flurry. Winds will turn to the northwest allowing cold air to spill south. High temperatures for Saturday will be at 1am in the upper 20s as temperatures will fall throughout the day into the teens by the afternoon.

Highs only in the single digits Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with lows dropping below zero. The coldest part of this air will be Monday and Tuesday morning with wind chills dropping close to 30 below at times. Wind chills will go negative Saturday night and will not go positive again until Wednesday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild

High: 44

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso Drizzle or Flurry

Low: 19

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Dropping Temps

High: 24 (AM 20s, PM Teens)

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Cold

High: 6

Wind Chill: -20 to -10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Cold

High: 4

Wind chill: -30 to -15

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Cold

High: 5

Wind Chill: -30 to -15

