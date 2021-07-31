Mild and Breezy Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Saturday evening a few scattered t-showers will move through, bringing the chance for brief rain and lightning.

After 11 pm our chance for any t-showers ends, and we are left with a few clouds, northerly winds, and overnight temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday will be cooler compared to Saturday. Highs will only make it into the low 70s.

It will be breezy with NE winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Those winds will cause 3–5-foot waves on Lake Michigan, causing dangerous swimming conditions for the nearshore waters off Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

Also, a Small Craft Advisory is in place for boaters. Sunday we see a blend of sun and clouds with a few very spotty showers possible.

The week ahead look mainly dry, with only a few isolated opportunities for rain.

Highs will warm from the mid to upper 70s Monday, to the low 80s Tuesday, to the mid 80s Wednesday. It will be more humid by mid-week as well.

TONIGHT: Iso T-Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, breezy

High: 73

Wind: NE 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy high: 83