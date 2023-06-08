Lots of sun Thursday and Friday, rain possible this weekend

Thursday will be sunny with only a little haze in the sky; highs top out near 70 lakeside and in the mid-70s inland. Winds will be a little lighter than Wednesday, expect a NE wind of 5-15 mph. The UV Index will be in the very high category again today, so be sure to protect your skin if spending time enjoying the outdoors. The fire danger remains high for all of SE WI, avoid outdoor burning.

Friday looks pleasant with slightly warmer temperatures, expect mid 70s near the lake and highs around 80 inland. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Our next chance for rain is scheduled to arrive late Saturday into Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans late Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will be warm, making it into the 80s for many locations. A cold front will move through late Saturday, bringing in cooler air for Sunday. Highs will only be in the 60s for the second half of the weekend.

Showers may linger into early next week, depending on the path of our incoming low-pressure system. If this solution works out, we may be looking at a good soaking!



THURSDAY: Sunny, A Little HazyHigh: 70 Lake, 75 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 52

Wind: N 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake, 80 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely, Cooler

High: 67

MONDAY: Chance Rain

High: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.