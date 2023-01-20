Light snow this morning, then mostly cloudy the rest of the day

A few flurries continue this morning as the winter storm moves on to the east. Flurries will end by midday, but we'll keep the cloudy skies, with a couple of sun breaks late in the day. High temperatures will be near 33°.

Cloudy skies continue Friday night and Saturday with temperatures falling into the low to mid-20s overnight and climbing to 33° by Saturday afternoon. Some light snow returns Sunday as another winter storm clips southeastern Wisconsin, with up to 1" of snow possible. High temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s Sunday.

More clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s are on the way for next week, with another chance for snow Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 24°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 33°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning

Accum: <1"

High: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny

High: 35°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 36°