Light snow this morning, then mostly cloudy the rest of the day

A few flurries continue this morning as the winter storm moves on to the east. Flurries will end by midday, but we'll keep the cloudy skies, with a couple of sun breaks late in the day. High temperatures will be near 33°.
Cloudy skies continue Friday night and Saturday with temperatures falling into the low to mid-20s overnight and climbing to 33° by Saturday afternoon. Some light snow returns Sunday as another winter storm clips southeastern Wisconsin, with up to 1" of snow possible. High temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s Sunday.
More clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s are on the way for next week, with another chance for snow Wednesday.
FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 24°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 33°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning
Accum: <1"
High: 35°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Partly sunny
High: 35°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 36°