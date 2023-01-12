Light snow showers today as a storm moves past to our southeast

A storm will slide past, just to our southeast Thursday. It will be close enough to bring some light snow and gusty winds across the area. Light snow showers will arrive by the midafternoon and continue through early Friday morning. Less than 1/2" of snow is expected. Winds will be gusty and out of the north 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be near 40° Thursday.

Breezy weather continues Friday, especially in the morning, with winds north 15-25 mph. High pressure will start to build back in, bringing clear skies by Friday night. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s.

This weekend will be fairly nice. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Rain will return Monday and Tuesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain showers. Breezy

Accum: Little to none

High: 40°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Light snow. Breezy

Accum: Little to none

Low: 28°

Wind: N 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 38°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Rainy

High: 48°