Light snow showers today as a storm moves past to our southeast

A storm will slide past, just to our southeast Thursday. It will be close enough to bring some light snow and gusty winds across the area. Light snow showers will arrive by the midafternoon and continue through early Friday morning. Less than 1/2" of snow is expected. Winds will be gusty and out of the north 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be near 40° Thursday.
Breezy weather continues Friday, especially in the morning, with winds north 15-25 mph. High pressure will start to build back in, bringing clear skies by Friday night. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s.
This weekend will be fairly nice. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Rain will return Monday and Tuesday of next week.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain showers. Breezy
Accum: Little to none
High: 40°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Light snow. Breezy
Accum: Little to none
Low: 28°
Wind: N 15-30 mph
FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 35°
Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 38°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Breezy
High: 44°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
MONDAY: Rainy
High: 48°