Light snow possible Wednesday morning, mostly sunny skies this afternoon

A quick cold front will bring some light snow Wednesday morning. Less than 1" of snow is expected. Skies will clear into the afternoon, but temperatures struggle with highs peaking in the mid 30s.

Clear skies Wednesday night leads to a chilly start Thursday morning with lows falling into the teens inland and low 20s by Lake Michigan.

Clouds gradually increase Thursday, ahead of some light rain and snow showers late Thursday evening. As warmer air moves in, showers switch to just rain overnight. Highs climb into the upper 40s Thursday and will stay in the 40s overnight.

Scattered rain showers continue Friday as a big storm system moves across the region. High temperatures will climb to near 60° Friday with strong southwesterly winds 15-25 mph, gusts near 35 mph. A cold front with this system pushes through Friday evening, bringing heavier rain and thunderstorms, with a slight chance a few could be severe. the biggest threat with the storms will be strong with in excess of 58 mph.

As the center of the storm system moves east early Saturday, snow showers will mix back in with rain. No snow accumulation is expected. Winds will be strong in the morning and out of the southwest 25-35 mph, with gusts near 45 mph, but will weaken into the afternoon. Snow and rain showers will end around midday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s for the afternoon.

We'll have another chance for some light snow late Sunday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50°.



WEDNESDAY: Morning snow. Becoming sunny. BreezyHigh: 36°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies

Low: 22° lakefront...16° inland

Wind: Light

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain late. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Rain. Iso. thunderstorm. Windy

High: 62°

Wind: SW 15-25 G35 mph

SATURDAY: AM Snow. Partly sunny. Windy early

High: 44°

Wind: SW 25-35 G45 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a wintry mix

High: 50°

