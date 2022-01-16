Watch
Light snow possible late Sunday

Temperatures will reach around 30 degrees Sunday with light snow possible in the evening.
Increasing clouds Sunday with temperatures starting in the teens and climbing to near 30° by the afternoon. A quick passing front will bring some light snow Sunday evening, with accumulation less than 1/2".

Cloudy skies continue Monday and Tuesday with highs near 30° both days. Winds will pick up and be northwest 10-15 G25 mph on Monday and south 10-15 mph on Tuesday, putting wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s. A few snow showers are possible Tuesday night.

Colder temperatures move in Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in teens and lows in the single digits, but wind chills will be below zero.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow late
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Snowfall: Around 1/2"
High: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Wind: NW 5-15 G25 mph
Low: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 29
Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for snow. Breezy
High: 34
Wind: S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. Falling Temps
High: 26
Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 14

