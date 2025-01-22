Light snow but getting warmer

All cold weather advisories and warnings have come to an end. The arctic air is starting to move away but it is still a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. The gusty wind out of the southwest is what is making it tough out there this morning. But that wind direction will help to push our temperatures in the 20s this afternoon with wind chills finally going positive. We will see scattered snow showers on and off today too with most areas seeing a light coating up to an inch of light fluffy snow.

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with a cool breeze from the northwest behind today's system. It will be a cold night Thursday into Friday with temperatures in the single digits. But warmer times are ahead with highs in the 30s by Saturday and a longer stretch of near average to slightly above average temperatures taking control into next week. Still no major systems on the horizon.

WEDNESDAY: Sct. Snow Showers, Less than 1", Breezy

High: 24

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Early, Clearing Late

Low: 13

Wind: W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Flurries

High: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

