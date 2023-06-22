It's a scorcher in SE Wisconsin: Highs in the 80s/near 90s on Thursday

*STATEWIDE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THRU 11 P.M. FRIDAY*

Thursday is starting off fairly warm across SE Wisconsin. Temperatures are hovering in the lower - mid 60s. Sunshine is back today as highs climb back into the lower 80s at the lakefront. Inland high temperatures will be near 90-degrees in some spots. Afternoon Air Quality may reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level today.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Friday & Saturday with many spots away from Lake Michigan making a run for the lower 90s.

An approaching low-pressure system & cold front brings rain chances back to SE Wisconsin Sunday & Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday with some rain holding over into Monday. Cooler weather is in store for early next week - with high temperatures only topping out in the lower - mid 70s.



THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 83 Lake 87 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 62 Lake Inland: 58

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 83 Lake Near 90 Inland

SATURDAY:

Increasing Clouds; Warm & Slightly Humid

High: 85 Lake 90 Inland

SUNDAY:

Chance Showers/Storms; Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 82

MONDAY:

Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 75

