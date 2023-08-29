Isolated showers possible Tuesday, high temperatures in the upper 70s expected

A few showers and storms are moving through early this morning. The rain should wrap up before most of you get out the door. A few more showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon. I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans, but you should be prepared to take cover briefly if needed. Temperatures should climb near 80 by lunchtime then cool back into the 70s and 60s later this afternoon as a cold front passes through.

The rest of the week is looking dry and drought conditions will worsen. Comfortable temperatures make way for another round of heat this weekend.



TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Isolated Showers/StormsHigh: 78

Wind: SW to NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Breezy, and Cool

Low: 57 Lake 50 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 72

THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75

FRIDAY: Sunny and Very Warm

High: 87

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High: 93

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.