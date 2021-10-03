Humid with showers and downpours Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Showers and storms are working through the area this morning and more will be on the way later today.

The rain is still scattered with some dry weather in between.

No severe weather is expected but some isolated downpours are likely.

If you land under a downpour, you could easily pick up an inch of rain.

We'll be humid all day with dew points in the 60s and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers hang around tonight and a few may linger into tomorrow.

Temperatures will be a little more seasonal starting tomorrow.

A couple nice days are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday, then more rain is likely the second half of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 74

Wind: Variable 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cooler. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 68

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 74 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers Likely.

High: 71