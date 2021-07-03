Watch
Hot temperatures for the holiday weekend

Plenty of sunshine headed our way on the 4th of July weekend.
and last updated 2021-07-03 09:50:53-04

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will bring the sunshine this weekend. A shift in the winds will also bump up temperatures from what we saw Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees, so air conditioners will likely be running through the entire weekend.

A cold front will bring a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late Monday, Showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through.

Highs will be cooler and near 80 degrees on Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY: Sunny & breezy
High: 88
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 71
Wind: W 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy
High: 92
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late. breezy
High: 91
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Iso. PM showers
High: 79
Wind: W/NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Showers. Poss. t-storm
High: 70

