Hot temperatures for the holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will bring the sunshine this weekend. A shift in the winds will also bump up temperatures from what we saw Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees, so air conditioners will likely be running through the entire weekend.

A cold front will bring a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late Monday, Showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through.

Highs will be cooler and near 80 degrees on Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY: Sunny & breezy

High: 88

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 71

Wind: W 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy

High: 92

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late. breezy

High: 91

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Iso. PM showers

High: 79

Wind: W/NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Showers. Poss. t-storm

High: 70