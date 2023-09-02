Watch Now
Hot Labor Day weekend ahead with potential record-breaking heat

The Labor Day Weekend heatwave has arrived. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s across SE Wisconsin. Breezy SW winds carry in the heat, but it'll also be dry.
The Labor Day Weekend heatwave has arrived. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s across SE Wisconsin. Breezy SW winds carry in the heat, but it'll also be dry. Low humidity combined with the heat & wind mean elevated fire danger in Wisconsin. The DNR has declared a "High" fire danger for all of southern Wisconsin. 

The dry heat continues into Sunday before humidity creeps back in by Labor Day - bringing heat index values up to near 100-degrees. 
The warm weather continues throughout next week with a chance for showers/storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot; BreezyHigh: 90
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low: 69
Wind: SW 10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Windy
High: 94
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Hot, Sunny & Humid
High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Hot & Humid
High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 88

