Hot and muggy start to the weekend

It's noticeably warmer and more humid out there this morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning and throughout the day, but most of the area should stay dry.

High temperatures this afternoon should reach the upper 80s but feeling like the 90s when you factor in the humidity. It'll be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.

Get ready for a hot weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday should reach 90 degrees. High humidity Saturday will make it feel close to 100.

A weak cold front should knock the humidity down a bit on Sunday. We also have a chance for showers and storms Saturday morning and again Saturday late afternoon. Any storms that might fire up Saturday afternoon may be severe.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Shower or T-Storm

High: 88

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Muggy

Low: 73

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms.

High: 92

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 91

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid

High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated T-Storms

High: 90