Hot and humid Tuesday with a chance of pop-up showers

The heat and humidity are ramping up this week as highs climb back into the 80s. Overnight lows have fallen into the 60s and upper 50s. Calmer Westerly winds have eased rough conditions out on Lake Michigan.

Tuesday features sunshine, but cloud cover will increase this afternoon. A few pop-up showers/storms are possible in the heat of the afternoon.

Two clusters of showers may split over Wisconsin - leading to a near miss of rain on Wednesday. There is a slight chance for showers North of Milwaukee during the day.

Another round of rain may graze the State Line during the evening hours. Warm & humid conditions are expected as highs climb into the mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

After a brief reprieve on Thursday, another round of showers/storms rolls by Friday. Much of the weekend appears sunny and dry.



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm; Chance Pop-Up Shower/StormHigh: 83 Lake 86 Inland

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 66

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Warm & Humid; Chance PM Rain South

High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 87

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.