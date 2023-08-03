Watch Now
Hot and humid Thursday with heat index temperatures hitting 90

Hot &amp; humid conditions are back in southern Wisconsin for Thursday. High temperatures will climb towards 90-degrees today.
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:29:32-04

Hot & humid conditions are back in southern Wisconsin for Thursday. High temperatures will climb towards 90-degrees today. With dew points in the 60s, heat index values may climb into the mid-90s at times. A cold front will drop down from the North today - prompting another chance for pop-up showers/storms. The rain chance will come to a close after sunset.

If you're heading out to the State Fair, plan on the heat & sunshine. Although the rain chance is low, have a shelter scoped out in case!

Much cooler and comfortable conditions are expected heading into the weekend. Highs will top out near 80-degrees for Friday & Saturday.
Another round of showers/storms rolls by Sunday into Monday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; PM Pop-Up Storms PossibleHigh: 90
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Partly Cloudy
Low: 70
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Comfy
High: 80

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Rain Possible
High: 80

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 81

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 80

