Hot and humid Saturday with a few storms

MILWAUKEE — A few showers and thunderstorm to start off Saturday.

Skies will clear by late morning, leading to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with dew points in the mid 70s.

Tonight we stay mostly clear and muggy, with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Hot and humid weather continues Sunday with highs near 90° and dew points in the mid 70s. We'll have a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Refreshing weather comes next week, with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, and dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Iso. AM showers & t-storms. Mostly sunny, humid

High: 93... Heat Index 100 to 105

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy Low: 74Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. Iso. showers & t-storms late

High: 90

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High:76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 75