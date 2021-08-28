Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot and humid Saturday with a few storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures will reach into the 90s today.
and last updated 2021-08-28 09:43:12-04

MILWAUKEE — A few showers and thunderstorm to start off Saturday.

Skies will clear by late morning, leading to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with dew points in the mid 70s.

Tonight we stay mostly clear and muggy, with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Hot and humid weather continues Sunday with highs near 90° and dew points in the mid 70s. We'll have a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Refreshing weather comes next week, with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, and dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Iso. AM showers & t-storms. Mostly sunny, humid
High: 93... Heat Index 100 to 105
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy Low: 74Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. Iso. showers & t-storms late
High: 90
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High:76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 75

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.