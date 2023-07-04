Hot and humid Fourth of July with pop-up showers possible this afternoon

*AN AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL BE IN EFFECT TUESDAY FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM. THE AIR QUALITY COULD DROP INTO THE UNHEALTHY RANGE FOR LAKESHORE COUNTIES, AND THE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS RANGE FOR INLAND COUNTIES.*

A few decaying showers have reached SE Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. Most of the incoming rain showers will dissipate before reaching Milwaukee.

A hot & humid day is on tap for this 4th of July. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values a few degrees warmer. Anyone outside should hydrate and apply generous amounts of sunscreen!

The big concern for today is the potential for a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon hours. Afternoon heating could spark a storm along a lake breeze or left over outflow boundary from the overnight rain. Lightning is the biggest concern with so many people outside for the holiday. If you hear thunder roar, head indoors. Any storms that do form are not expected to be severe and will be brief.

A better opportunity for rain arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will drop through Wisconsin and spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms could be strong to severe. The better chance for severe weather is South.

After the front passes by, a few additional Thursday morning showers will give way to sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s at the end of the week. A passing complex of showers/storms could clip the Stateline on Saturday. Otherwise, the next best chance of rain may hold off until early next week.



TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; Slight Chance Isolated PM ThunderstormsHigh: 90

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear Low: 70

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Some could be strong

High: 88

THURSDAY: Chance AM Showers, Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance Rain

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.