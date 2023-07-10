Hot and humid conditions return Monday with highs around 90 degrees

The heat and humidity return to southern Wisconsin today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s all across the region. Dew points are expected to jump into the 60s - making for a sticky feel outside. Meanwhile, a cold front will drop in from the NW overnight - prompting scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain is much more likely across northern & central Wisconsin.

As the front closes in, storms will lose their strength and begin to fall apart. That said, there is still a chance for rain early Tuesday morning - especially in areas NW of Milwaukee. The severe threat appears low. The frontal boundary stalls just to our South on Tuesday. A complex of storms is expected to fire up Tuesday evening and race eastward. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely early Wednesday. Any shifts North or South will impact rainfall totals. This will continue to be monitored.

An unsettled weather pattern continues for the late-week period. A few pop-up storms are possible on Thursday. Additional rain chances roll in Thursday & Friday nights.

Highs remain in the lower 80s through next weekend.



MONDAY: Sunny; Hot & HumidHigh: 90

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers/Storms

Low: 68

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM Chance Showers; Becoming Sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 73

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Pop-Up Storm Possible

High: 80

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 82

